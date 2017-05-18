US-bound Jaguar XF Sportbrake to be revealed June 14

May 18, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Jaguar XF Sportbrake debuting in June 14, 2017

Jaguar in 2015 launched a lighter, more dynamic XF.

The svelte sedan doesn’t get as much attention as its German rivals but it’s one of the best options in the mid-size luxury segment, especially if you’re fond of spirited driving.

Soon, the XF will spawn its wagon body style, which Jaguar likes to call a Sportbrake.

We’re already seen prototypes for the XF Sportbrake but now Jaguar has released some pretty revealing teasers and confirmed the vehicle’s debut on June 14, 2017.

The good news is that the vehicle will be sold in the United States. We’re experiencing a bit of a wagon renaissance here thanks to new options like the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, Volvo V90, and soon the Jaguar.

To help build excitement for the wagon, Jaguar recently got tennis ace Tim Henman to drive an XF Sportbrake prototype to a remote tennis court in Scotland to prove to current world number one tennis player Andy Murray that the court is in fact real. Murray is a brand ambassador for Jaguar and is set to reveal the XF Sportbrake at Wimbledon.

Powertrains should be the same as those in the XF sedan, which in the U.S. means an inline-4 diesel in base trim and supercharged V-6es further up. Hopefully there will also be a fire-breathing XF SVR Sportbrake to succeed the previous-generation XFR-S Sportbrake.

The wagon will be the third and likely final body style for the latest XF. In addition to the standard sedan, Jaguar also sells a long-wheelbase XF L sedan exclusively in China.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for Jaguar XF Sportbrake debuting in June 14, 2017
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class spy shots 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class spy shots
US-bound Jaguar XF Sportbrake to be revealed June 14 US-bound Jaguar XF Sportbrake to be revealed June 14
GT supercar is tech testbed for future Fords GT supercar is tech testbed for future Fords
The story behind Bridgestone’s decision to develop new tires for the Jaguar XJ220 The story behind Bridgestone’s decision to develop new tires for the Jaguar XJ220
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.