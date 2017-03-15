2018 Genesis G70 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The third model from Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand has been spotted in prototype form.

The car is a small sports sedan that will be called the G70. It will join its larger G80 and G90 siblings in showrooms around mid-2017, arriving as a 2018 model.

It was previewed in March by the Genesis New York concept, though the production version appears to bear little resemblance to the stunning show car. The glasshouse looks similar to the design of the Lexus IS while the rear resembles the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Fortunately the long hood and expansive dash-to-axle ratio of the concept remain.

The G70 enters a crowded segment dominated by the BMW 3-Series and aforementioned C-Class, the latter serving as a benchmark for the engineers as evidenced in some of the shots. Other rivals include the Acura TLX, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi A4, Cadillac ATS, Infiniti Q50, Jaguar XE, Lexus IS, Lincoln MKZ and Volvo S60.

Genesis New York concept, 2016 New York Auto Show Enlarge Photo

To stand out from the crowd, Genesis will rely on value. This doesn’t necessarily mean discounted pricing but rather generous warranty and maintenance plans. Think 5-year new-vehicle warranty, as well as a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Given the car’s competitive set, expect pricing to start in the mid-$30k bracket.

The G70 should also benefit from impressive dynamic qualities. After all, helping sort out the chassis is ex-BMW M engineering boss Albert Biermann. Rear-wheel drive will be standard but all-wheel drive will be available. The sole transmission will be an 8-speed automatic.

In terms of powertrains, there should be a base model with an inline-4, likely turbocharged. A hybrid option combining the inline-4 with an electric motor should also be offered, as this was previewed in the New York concept. It was rated at 241 horsepower. And at the top of the range—at least until a Hyundai N-developed model arrives—should be a G70 Sport packing a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 good for about 365 hp.

The prototype shown here is likely for the G70 Sport, as evidenced by the beefy brakes, aggressive front splitter and sporty exhaust.