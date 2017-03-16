2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots

Mar 16, 2017
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Jaguar is currently testing prototypes for a high-performance F-Pace SUV.

Spotted previously at the Nürburgring and now undergoing cold-weather testing, the prototypes mostly resemble the existing F-Pace S but are wearing new, much more aggressive front bumpers.

The stock F-Pace S exhaust tips have also made way for a more aggressive quad-tip arrangement on the latest prototypes.

Handling the development is Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. The team will no doubt be relying on lessons learned from the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR program in tuning this high-performance F-Pace.

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We hear SVO is also working on hotter versions of Jaguar’s XE and XF and even Land Rover’s Range Rover Evoque.

But getting back to the F-Pace, it isn’t clear whether these latest prototypes are for an F-Pace R or a fully-fledged F-Pace SVR. Regardless of which it is, expect Jaguar Land Rover’s supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood.

The suspension should also be tuned for carving up race tracks, and the wheels, tires and brakes should also be upgraded accordingly. The prototypes already look to be sporting some massive brake discs.

It’s still early days in the development program so we’re not expecting this high-performance F-Pace to reach the market until sometime in 2018. It should arrive as a 2019 model.

