Lexus UX compact crossover confirmed for production

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Lexus UX concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show is about to spawn a production version.

The information was confirmed by Lexus executive Yoshihiro Sawa during an interview with Motoring at last week’s 2017 Geneva auto show.

Sawa said the vehicle is key to helping Lexus attract younger buyers and that we should expect to see the production version soon.

Sales of premium compact crossovers is also booming in China and Europe where Lexus hopes to grow its sales. We can expect the vehicle in the United States, too. Lexus filed trademarks for the “UX 250” and “UX 250h” names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office one year ago. The names suggest we’ll see two models offered: a regular gasoline model and a hybrid.

Expect any production version of the UX concept to be twinned with the 2018 Toyota C-HR, whose shape resembles that of the UX concept. Rivals will include the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.