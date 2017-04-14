All Volvo S90s to be Chinese-made, long-wheelbase models from 2018

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Volvo S90, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

The Volvo S90 is a handsome sedan that offers a great blend of comfort, technology and delightful driving qualities.

Starting from the 2018 model year, the car will also offer an extra 4.5 inches of legroom for rear-seat passengers resulting in class-leading interior space.

Volvo is making its long-wheelbase S90, currently available in China, the standard size in the United States. The stretched sedan is built exclusively in China where eventually all S90 production will be handled. Note, Volvo has already been selling a Chinese-made car in the U.S. It's the S60 Inscription that adds 3.4 more inches of rear-seat space over the standard S60. General Motors started the trend among mainstream automakers when it started importing the 2016 Buick Envision.

So those riding in the back of the 2018 S90 can feel like a well-heeled Chinese executive being chauffeured around town in maximum comfort, the car will offer a massage function and a plusher center armrest. A panaromic sunroof together with electric rear and side shades will be fitted as standard.

The 2018 model year also sees the availability of Volvo’s T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain made available on the S90. The powertrain features a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged inline-4 at the front axle and an electric motor at the rear for a combined 400 horsepower. Below this will continue to be the T6 and T5 powertrains delivering 316 and 250 hp, respectively.

In the tech department, the 2018 S90 will come with Volvo’s latest infotainment system that debuted in the redesigned 2018 XC60. The car will also get the automaker’s latest electronic driver assist features, one of which is a lane keep assist feature that helps avoid accidents with vehicles in an oncoming lane by automatically guiding the vehicle back into its own lane if it drifts too far across.

The starting price for the 2018 S90 is up on last year's model by $1,150, rising to $49,095, which gets you the T5 with front-wheel drive and Momentum trim. Pricing starts at $55,095 for the T6 and $64,645 for the T8 Twin Engine. All figures include a $995 destination charge.

Volvo remains quiet on whether we’ll also get the extra-plush S90 Excellence that went on sale in China last year.

