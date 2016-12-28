Cadillac: What's new for 2017

Dec 28, 2016
Follow Joel

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Enlarge Photo

Cadillac's 2017 lineup adds a new SUV in the form of the XT5, while at the same time sending the SRX to the history bin.

The American luxury marque also dropped the unloved ELR extended-range electric coupe while adding the much more practical CT6 Plug-In Hybrid.

Those aren't the only changes. From the large-and-in-charge Escalade to the world-beating CTS-V, here's what else is changing in Cadillac's lineup for 2017:

2017 Cadillac ATS:

  • New bronze dune and silver moonlight metallic exterior colors added.
  • Base engine now a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4.
  • 17-inch alloy wheels available in two finishes.
  • Rejiggered trim levels including base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Performance and ATS-V.
  • New Carbon Black sport package added.
  • CUE infotainment system made standard.

2017 Cadillac CTS:

  • Updated front grille and rear fascia.
  • Updated trim levels including base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, V-Sport, V-Sport Premium Luxury and CTS-V.
  • Available rear camera mirror.
  • New colors Bronze Dune Metallic and Silver Moonlight Metallic.
  • New Carbon Black sport package added.

2017 Cadillac XTS:

  • Revised gauge cluster.
  • New 20-inch wheels on V-Sport trim.
  • New colors Phantom Gray Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic and Deep Amethyst Metallic.

2017 Cadillac CT6:

  • CT6 Plug-In Hybrid added to range.
  • New colors Phantom Gray Metallic and Bronze Dune Metallic.

2017 Cadillac XT5:

  • New model to replace SRX.
  • Power comes from 3.6-liter V-6 mated to 8-speed automatic transmission.
  • Buyers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive.

2017 Cadillac Escalade:

  • New rear camera mirror and automatic parking assist added.
  • New colors Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic and Bronze Dune Metallic added.
  • New 22-inch aluminum wheel design added.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block
VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record
Ford GT prototype headed for auction Ford GT prototype headed for auction
Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.