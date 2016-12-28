Cadillac: What's new for 2017

Follow Joel Add to circle



2017 Cadillac XT5 Enlarge Photo

Cadillac's 2017 lineup adds a new SUV in the form of the XT5, while at the same time sending the SRX to the history bin.

The American luxury marque also dropped the unloved ELR extended-range electric coupe while adding the much more practical CT6 Plug-In Hybrid.

Those aren't the only changes. From the large-and-in-charge Escalade to the world-beating CTS-V, here's what else is changing in Cadillac's lineup for 2017:

2017 Cadillac ATS:

New bronze dune and silver moonlight metallic exterior colors added.

Base engine now a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4.

17-inch alloy wheels available in two finishes.

Rejiggered trim levels including base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Performance and ATS-V.

New Carbon Black sport package added.

CUE infotainment system made standard.

2017 Cadillac CTS:

Updated front grille and rear fascia.

Updated trim levels including base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, V-Sport, V-Sport Premium Luxury and CTS-V.

Available rear camera mirror.

New colors Bronze Dune Metallic and Silver Moonlight Metallic.

New Carbon Black sport package added.

2017 Cadillac XTS:

Revised gauge cluster.

New 20-inch wheels on V-Sport trim.

New colors Phantom Gray Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic and Deep Amethyst Metallic.

2017 Cadillac CT6:

CT6 Plug-In Hybrid added to range.

New colors Phantom Gray Metallic and Bronze Dune Metallic.

2017 Cadillac XT5:

New model to replace SRX.

Power comes from 3.6-liter V-6 mated to 8-speed automatic transmission.

Buyers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive.

2017 Cadillac Escalade:

New rear camera mirror and automatic parking assist added.

New colors Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic and Bronze Dune Metallic added.

New 22-inch aluminum wheel design added.

