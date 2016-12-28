Cadillac: What's new for 2017

Cadillac's 2017 lineup adds a new SUV in the form of the XT5, while at the same time sending the SRX to the history bin.
The American luxury marque also dropped the unloved ELR extended-range electric coupe while adding the much more practical CT6 Plug-In Hybrid.
Those aren't the only changes. From the large-and-in-charge Escalade to the world-beating CTS-V, here's what else is changing in Cadillac's lineup for 2017:
2017 Cadillac ATS:
- New bronze dune and silver moonlight metallic exterior colors added.
- Base engine now a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4.
- 17-inch alloy wheels available in two finishes.
- Rejiggered trim levels including base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, Premium Performance and ATS-V.
- New Carbon Black sport package added.
- CUE infotainment system made standard.
2017 Cadillac CTS:
- Updated front grille and rear fascia.
- Updated trim levels including base, Luxury, Premium Luxury, V-Sport, V-Sport Premium Luxury and CTS-V.
- Available rear camera mirror.
- New colors Bronze Dune Metallic and Silver Moonlight Metallic.
- New Carbon Black sport package added.
2017 Cadillac XTS:
- Revised gauge cluster.
- New 20-inch wheels on V-Sport trim.
- New colors Phantom Gray Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic and Deep Amethyst Metallic.
2017 Cadillac CT6:
- CT6 Plug-In Hybrid added to range.
- New colors Phantom Gray Metallic and Bronze Dune Metallic.
2017 Cadillac XT5:
- New model to replace SRX.
- Power comes from 3.6-liter V-6 mated to 8-speed automatic transmission.
- Buyers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive.
2017 Cadillac Escalade:
- New rear camera mirror and automatic parking assist added.
- New colors Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic and Bronze Dune Metallic added.
- New 22-inch aluminum wheel design added.
