2018 Volkswagen Polo teased ahead of June reveal

A new generation of the Volkswagen Polo, the nameplate’s sixth iteration, is just around the corner.

Camouflaged prototypes have been testing across Europe for the past year and in March a completely undisguised version was spotted in South Africa. Now VW has teased the car in a new video ahead of a reveal this June.

The new Polo will ride on the smallest version of the MQB platform. The platform is flexible enough to spawn everything from the subcompact Polo right up to the mid-size, three-row Atlas SUV.

2018 Volkswagen Polo spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The new Polo looks to be growing in size compared to the current model introduced in 2009. It should also benefit from more fuel-efficient powertrains including the possibility of hybrid and all-electric options later in the life cycle.

A sporty Polo GTI is also in the works. There are rumors the model will upgrade to a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 over its predecessor’s 1.8-liter turbocharged mill. Look for output to be higher than the predecessor model’s 189 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

The new Polo should make its world debut during September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Unfortunately, we’re not expecting the car in the United States. Instead, we’ll get the slightly larger T-Roc SUV as the newest member of VW's locally-available small cars.