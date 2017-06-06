Aston Martin CEO: mid-engine supercar coming in 2020

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Valkyrie, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

As part of its Second Century business plan, Aston Martin will introduce seven standalone cars over seven years.

The first of these new cars was the DB11 that arrived in 2016. It will be followed by a redesigned Vantage in 2017, a redesigned Vanquish in 2018, and the DBX SUV in 2019.

It was previously thought that Aston Martin would follow up its SUV with a pair of Lagonda sedans and then a mid-engine supercar to cap it all off. However, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has now revealed that the supercar will follow the DBX, and then only the two Lagonda sedans will arrive.

“In 2019 we’ll have DBX, then we’ll have, for the sake of argument, let’s call it a [Ferrari] 488 competitor,” Palmer told Auto Express. “Then we have Lagonda, which is Lagonda One and Lagonda Two.”

Aston Martin logo Enlarge Photo

As Palmer hinted at, the supercar isn’t the much-hyped, limited-edition Valkyrie hypercar but a permanent fixture in the Aston Martin lineup to challenge the Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracán and new McLaren 720S.

It will borrow from the Valkyrie, however, and possible even feature a design by Adrian Newey. Red Bull Racing’s star aerodynamicist is currently working on the Valkyrie but he’s previously revealed to Motor Trend that he was keen to do a “slightly more mainstream” model once the Valkyrie is complete.

Don't expect the Valkyrie's V-12, though. We hear that Aston Martin's supercar will be powered by a V-8.

If everything goes to plan, each Aston Martin model will have a lifespan of seven years. It means that after the two Lagonda sedans, Aston Martin will start the cycle all over again by introducing a successor to the DB11.