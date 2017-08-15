2018 Ford GT, 2019 BMW X5, HCCI explained: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford’s GT supercar is about to enter the 2018 model year. Although we’re not expecting any significant changes, the automaker has confirmed there will be a limited-edition model to celebrate the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning GT40.

BMW is currently out testing prototypes for its redesigned X5. The latest model, the nameplate’s fourth generation, looks to be growing in size. At the same time, it will also shed some pounds thanks to the multi-material construction of the CLAR platform underpinning it.

Mazda is set to become the first automaker in the world with a car powered by an HCCI engine. According to automaker, the gasoline-powered engine should match or exceed the efficiency of diesel engines. Find out how the tech works in the link below.

Otto who? Tesla is ready to test electric, self-driving big rigs in Nevada and California

Italy’s ATS finally ready to show GT supercar

San Diego utility offers $10,000 off Nissan Leaf, BMW i3

The first Ford GT40 Roadster is up for sale

The LCD screen on your dashboard is likely to take center stage in NAFTA negotiations

Vanderhall Venice rolls in on 3 wheels to Jay Leno's Garage

Is the Tesla Model 3 really 'Car 2.0'? Maybe not: here's why