2018 Ford GT, 2019 BMW X5, HCCI explained: Car News Headlines

News
The O.J. Bronco was for sale on "Pawn Stars," but... Celebrities
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
2020 BMW M8 spy shots and video Spy Shots
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Ford GT Heritage editionEnlarge Photo
Ford’s GT supercar is about to enter the 2018 model year. Although we’re not expecting any significant changes, the automaker has confirmed there will be a limited-edition model to celebrate the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning GT40.
BMW is currently out testing prototypes for its redesigned X5. The latest model, the nameplate’s fourth generation, looks to be growing in size. At the same time, it will also shed some pounds thanks to the multi-material construction of the CLAR platform underpinning it.
Mazda is set to become the first automaker in the world with a car powered by an HCCI engine. According to automaker, the gasoline-powered engine should match or exceed the efficiency of diesel engines. Find out how the tech works in the link below.
You'll find all these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Ford GT Heritage edition to honor 1967 Le Mans winner
2019 BMW X5 spy shots and video
Here's how Mazda's HCCI engine works
Otto who? Tesla is ready to test electric, self-driving big rigs in Nevada and California
Italy’s ATS finally ready to show GT supercar
San Diego utility offers $10,000 off Nissan Leaf, BMW i3
The first Ford GT40 Roadster is up for sale
The LCD screen on your dashboard is likely to take center stage in NAFTA negotiations
Vanderhall Venice rolls in on 3 wheels to Jay Leno's Garage
Is the Tesla Model 3 really 'Car 2.0'? Maybe not: here's why
Email This Page