2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact hatch is brewing and we have new, more revealing spy shots.

We’ve already been treated with a preview of the design in the form of the Aesthetics A design study. Specifically, the study previewed a new A-Class sedan confirmed to be in the works, but its front section should closely resemble the design used on the A-Class hatch.

Judging by the latest spy shots, the proportions match those of the current A-Class hatch, which can be seen in some of the shots. The wheelbase appears longer, however, as evidenced by the stretched rear doors. This should result in some much-needed space in the cabin.

Speaking of the cabin, though heavily disguised it appears Mercedes' designers are integrating the central screen with the dash instead of attaching it on as in the current model.

Another change is the positioning of the side mirrors. They are now mounted on the doors instead of higher up at the base of the A-pillars. This should result in improved visibility. And those strange markings at the top of the windshield are likely sensors for various driver aids.

Mercedes-Benz Aesthetics A, 2017 Design Essentials workshop Enlarge Photo

The new A-Class hatch is expected to be the first model to ride on the next-generation version of the current MFA (Modular Front-drive Architecture) platform used in compact cars from Mercedes. Referred to as MFA2, the next-generation platform will bring weight savings plus greater capacity for alternative drivetrains. A stretched version of this platform will underpin the next B-Class, CLA, the aforementioned A-Class sedan, and even a new SUV rumored to be called the GLB.

Infiniti was also to use the platform for future compacts but has since abandoned those plans. It turns out the platform is not compatible with the Japanese firm’s variable compression engines.

For the Mercedes models, expect inline-4 engines and dual-clutch transmissions to feature prominently. High-performance models from Mercedes-AMG are also planned.

As the current A-Class hatch made its debut in 2012, we should see this new one introduced to the market in 2018.

Unfortunately we don’t expect to see the new A-Class hatch in the United States due to low demand for this particular body style in the premium segment.