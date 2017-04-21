2018 Genesis G80 priced from $42,725, G80 Sport from $56,225

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Genesis is expanding its G80 range with a new G80 Sport model for 2018.

The G80 Sport has been priced from $56,225, which makes it the middle of the field in the G80 range.

The base G80 with a 311-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 and the range-topper with a 420-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 carry over from last year, priced from $42,725 and $57,975, respectively. Both figures are up slightly on pricing for last year when the G80 was introduced. Note, the car is only an update of the Hyundai Genesis introduced for 2015.

All figures include a $975 destination charge. All figures are also for rear-wheel-drive G80s. Adding all-wheel drive is a $2,500 option.

The G80 Sport is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic which features specific tuning for this model. The suspension also receives a specific tune in the G80 Sport.

2018 Genesis G80 Sport Enlarge Photo

Adjusting the behavior of the car can also be fine-tuned by the driver using a driving modes selector with the four modes Normal, Eco, Snow and Sport. Other performance upgrades include the G80 Sport-specific brake package and 19-inch wheels.

The G80 Sport stands out from the regular G80 models by unique grille treatments, black body treatments, a subtle body kit, and quad-exhaust tips. The interior is also dressed up with contrast stitching for the leather-bound sport seats, a black suede-like headliner, a thick-rimmed steering wheel with more contrast stitching, and carbon fiber accents on the doors and dash.

All G80s also come loaded with standard safety gear. The list includes automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, and warning for blind spots, lane departure and rear cross traffic.

The Genesis G80 Sport will be available from next month. The car’s closest rivals include the BMW 540i, Cadillac CTS Vsport and Mercedes-AMG E43.

The rest of the 2018 G80 lineup will be available in the summer.