2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots

Mar 1, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots

A prototype for Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler has been spotted again.

The latest shots show a prototype for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited while earlier shots showed a test mule for the two-door Wrangler.

Both are due to be revealed late this year or early next, as 2018 models. A debut during November's 2017 Los Angeles auto show is a strong possibility.

From the shots, it’s clear the design will be evolutionary.

Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept, 2016 Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept, 2016 Easter Jeep Safari

Enlarge Photo

The boxy silhouette of the new Wrangler, the JL series, looks almost identical to the current JK. Up front will be round lights and a slatted grille while out back we can see square-shaped taillights similar to those on the current model.

We can also see similar door cut-lines to the current model, helping to retain the familiar rugged design cues of past Wranglers. Other signature Wrangler cues include the extended front bumper, exposed door hinges and chunky side mirror caps.

The new Wrangler will enter production late next year at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Toledo, Ohio. Jeep will eventually add a pickup bodystyle to the range. Jeep’s Crew Chief 715 concept unveiled in 2016 is said to hint at what’s to come.

The new pickup bodystyle won’t be the only significant change to the Wrangler. A 6-speed manual should remain standard but we’re hearing an 8-speed automatic will be available. We can also look forward to a turbocharged inline-4 engine offered alongside a V-6. And further down the track there will be diesel and perhaps even hybrid options. Some aluminum will also feature in the construction.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Hybrid Kinetic bringing Pininfarina-styled H600 luxury sedan to Geneva Hybrid Kinetic bringing Pininfarina-styled H600 luxury sedan to Geneva
French luxury brand DS launches DS 7 Crossback French luxury brand DS launches DS 7 Crossback
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited spy shots
Vanda Electrics releases new photos and video of Dendrobium supercar Vanda Electrics releases new photos and video of Dendrobium supercar
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.