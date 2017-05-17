Audi A8 spy shots, BMW M5 tech, Nio EP9 ‘Ring video: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW M5 with m xDrive all-wheel-drive system Enlarge Photo

Prototypes for Audi’s next-generation A8 have been spotted, in both standard and sporty S8 forms. The car goes on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model, and features a design that’s clearly reminiscent of Audi’s recent series of Prologue concepts.

BMW has revealed some tech secrets concerning its next-generation M5. Among the details confirmed is a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds made possible due to a new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Recently we learned that Nio’s EP9 electric supercar managed to lap the Nürburgring in a blistering 6:45.9. Now we have video of the epic run.

