Audi A8 spy shots, BMW M5 tech, Nio EP9 ‘Ring video: Car News Headlines

May 17, 2017
BMW M5 with m xDrive all-wheel-drive system

Prototypes for Audi’s next-generation A8 have been spotted, in both standard and sporty S8 forms. The car goes on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model, and features a design that’s clearly reminiscent of Audi’s recent series of Prologue concepts.

BMW has revealed some tech secrets concerning its next-generation M5. Among the details confirmed is a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds made possible due to a new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Recently we learned that Nio’s EP9 electric supercar managed to lap the Nürburgring in a blistering 6:45.9. Now we have video of the epic run.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi A8 spy shots and video

BMW details M xDrive all-wheel-drive system debuting on M5

Watch the Nio EP9’s record-setting 6:45.9 Nürburgring lap

Hertz feels the hurt as rentals plummet, used car sales hit the skids

Koenigsegg to keep crashed Agera RS as demo model, build new car for customer

Israeli firm StoreDot claims battery with 5-minute charging time

Another original Jaguar Lightweight E-Type heads to auction

Nissan Quest bows out of minivan market

Actor Michael Fassbender races in Ferrari Challenge one-make series

San Francisco to LA on one charge? Lightning Motorcycles to give it a go

