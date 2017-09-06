TVR teases sports car one last time before Friday’s reveal

Sep 6, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for TVR sports car debuting at 2017 Goodwood Revival

Dormant British brand TVR, famous for its fearsome sports cars such as the Sagaris and Typhon, has been revived and just days away from revealing a new car.

Developed from scratch, the new car, rumored to wear TVR’s Griffith nameplate, will be unveiled on Friday at the 2017 Goodwood Revival taking place in the United Kingdom—70 years on since the original TVR Engineering outfit was started by Trevor Wilkinson in Blackpool.

The car will be a grand touring coupe with a Cosworth-enhanced 5.0-liter V-8 borrowed from the Ford Mustang GT. The engine, which will output close to 500 horsepower, will be mounted up front and spin the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

TVR’s car will also be the first production model to utilize iStream construction, where cars are constructed using minimal, pre-assembled parts. The key is a fit-for-purpose approach to material usage and low parts count. The production process is also almost fully mechanized so the cars can be churned out quicker and at lower cost than what niche brands are normally faced with.

Gordon Murray Design iStream Carbon

Gordon Murray Design iStream Carbon

Enlarge Photo

TVR will also use iStream Carbon construction. This differs from regular iStream construction in that it uses carbon fiber instead of conventional materials. The process was devised by legendary Formula 1 racecar designer Gordon Murray.

Some of the claimed specs for TVR's car include a weight—likely dry—of just 2,645 pounds, a 0-60 mph time of less than 4.0 seconds, and a top speed of 200 mph.

TVR says it has enough orders to keep it busy until the end of 2018. The first batch of cars will be 500 special launch editions, build slots for which are almost filled. Pricing for these starts below $117,285.

In the longer term, the company plans three other models, including a convertible, and is hopeful of building cars at the rate of 2,000 per year by 2022. Production will take place at a new plant in Wales.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for TVR sports car debuting at 2017 Goodwood Revival
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Concept hints at new Mini John Cooper Works GP Concept hints at new Mini John Cooper Works GP
TVR teases sports car one last time before Friday’s reveal TVR teases sports car one last time before Friday’s reveal
British start-up Alcraft aims to build an electric shooting brake British start-up Alcraft aims to build an electric shooting brake
2018 Nissan Leaf: 150 miles of range for $30,875 2018 Nissan Leaf: 150 miles of range for $30,875
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.