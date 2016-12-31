2019 BMW X3 M spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Feast your eyes on the latest spy shots and video of BMW’s upcoming X3 M.

The high-performance crossover SUV will be based on the next generation of the X3 due out in 2017, and when it arrives it will do battle with the Porsche Macan Turbo as well as a new GLC63 from Mercedes-AMG. We've also heard Audi Sport is preparing an RS Q5 and Jaguar Land Rover SVO an F-Pace SVR.

The X3 M will trail the arrival of the redesigned X3; we presently expect it on the market sometime in 2018, as a 2019 model.

Compared to prototypes for the next X3, this tester is wider, lower and fitted with larger wheels, tires and brakes. According to our photographer, the wheels measure 20 inches across and are fitted with 265/40-size Pirelli P Zero tires at the rear.

The tester also features the large intakes and hexagonal mesh pattern seen on the M2. Finally, BMW M’s signature quad-exhaust tips are fitted at the rear, though the engineers have attempted to disguise these as tamer dual tips.

Under the hood should be a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, either borrowed from the M2 or the M3/M4. The latter is more likely meaning output in this X3 M should hover around 425 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission should be a 7-speed dual-clutch and drive should be to all four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

Note, BMW is also expected to launch an X3 M40i to slot in between the range-topping version of the regular X3 and this X3 M. This model should match the 355 hp and 343 lb-ft of the current X4 M40i.