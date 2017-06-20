2018 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots

Jun 20, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Volkswagen’s Jetta is about to be redesigned, as evidenced by the recent sighting of a prototype for the next-generation model.

The current Jetta’s been on sale since 2011. We’re expecting the new, seventh-generation model to arrive late this year or early next, as a 2018 model.

It will finally ditch the aging PQ35 platform which has been in use since the fifth-generation Jetta. Underpinning the new model will be the Volkswagen Group’s flexible MQB platform common to the Golf and numerous other cars from the German automaker.

The design of the new Jetta was previewed in 2014 by the New Midsize Coupe concept. The basic shape should match the current model but finer elements such as the grille and headlight treatment should match up with what we see on VW’s latest models like the Polo and U.S.-bound Arteon.

Volkswagen New Midsize Coupe concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show

Volkswagen New Midsize Coupe concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show

Enlarge Photo

Inside should be a dash layout very similar to what we see in the latest Golf range. Also borrowed from the Golf range should be powertrains. A 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 is expected in base trim, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 reserved for higher trim levels.

Production of the Jetta for North America will continue to take place at VW’s plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the same plant responsible for most Golfs and the latest Tiguan SUV.

It’s too early to talk pricing but the starting figure should hover close to the $18K starting price of the current model.

Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Video emerges showing Aston Martin Valkyrie interior Video emerges showing Aston Martin Valkyrie interior
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots
2018 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots 2018 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots
2018 Kia Stonic revealed 2018 Kia Stonic revealed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.