2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its C-Class.

The update is to freshen things as the C-Class reaches the midway point in its life cycle. Recall, the car was introduced for the 2015 model year, so in Mercedes tradition we should see the updated model introduced for the 2019 model year.

A number of prototypes have been spotted and reveal that there will be minor tweaks made to the exterior design of the small sedan. Look for new bumpers and changes made to the internals of the lights. One of the earlier prototypes had headlights that more closely resembled the units on the latest E-Class.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Inside, there's a new touchpad controller in the center console that replaces the rotary dial currently found in most Mercedes models. The design of the steering wheel is also new and features numerous controls.

An analog instrument cluster remains, though we've seen a C-Class fitted with the digital instrument cluster from the E-Class and S-Class models. It’s possible the instrument cluster in the updated C-Class will make the switch to digital, or perhaps it will be offered as an option like Audi does with its own digital instrument cluster for entry-level models.

In the powertrain department, the updated C-Class is likely to adopt Mercedes’ next-generation engines. The new engines debut in the 2018 S-Class and feature numerous efficiency improvements including a single electric motor to replace the starter motor and alternator as well as provide a performance boost. The new engines also feature a modular design, with the 6-cylinder units moving to an inline design instead of the current V-6 design utilized by Mercedes.