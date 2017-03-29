2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots

Mar 29, 2017
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR facelift spy shots

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover Sport, and naturally the updates will filter across to the high-performance SVR variant.

We have new spy shots of a prototype for the updated Range Rover Sport SVR, a vehicle we expect to be launched alongside the updated version of the regular Range Rover Sport later this year. They should arrive as 2018 models.

Looking at the photos, we can see that the basic design will remain unchanged. However, there appears to be a new design for the intakes in the front bumper. This might suggest the vehicle is getting the 575-horsepower version of Jaguar Land Rover’s supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 found in the 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR. The current Range Rover Sport SVR has the same engine but with a 550-hp rating.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Beyond any mechanical updates, look for tweaks to be made inside the cabin. We could also see some additional tech features such as more advanced electronic driver assist features.

The current Range Rover Sport SVR is already a brilliant vehicle, so any refinements being made are simply icing on the cake. Despite its size and ability to go off-road, the Range Rover Sport SVR comes close to matching the performance of some dedicated sports cars on the track, including Jaguar Land Rover’s own F-Type. It really is that good.

Note, the larger Range Rover SUV is also coming in for an update, as evidenced by a prototype spotted earlier.

