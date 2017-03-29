2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The track weapon that is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is about to be sharpened just a little bit more. Our spy shots reveal a prototype for an updated GT3 RS that we’re expecting to be revealed soon—perhaps as early as next month's 2017 New York auto show.

It features the new front bumper of the recently-udpated 911 GT3 as well as what looks like a new hood. The rear of the tester matches the current GT3 RS but we should see the bumper and taillights eventually swapped to the newer units fitted on the GT3. (On the GT3, the taillights have a small recess in their center and the lower part of the rear bumper is vented.)

It’s not clear what Porsche has in store for the updated car but you can bet there’ll be some extra power now that the GT3’s output matches the 500 horsepower of the current GT3 RS. An extra 25 hp, matching the gain of the GT3, is possible. A naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 should remain.

Also remaining should be a standard 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unlike the GT3, the more hardcore GT3 RS isn’t expected to offer a traditional manual transmission as an alternative to the dual-clutch ‘box.

Other changes should include a new steering wheel similar to the unit fitted to the 918 Spyder hypercar, along with an updated infotainment system.

With Mercedes-AMG’s GT-R demolishing the Nürburgring lap record for rear-wheel-drive cars with its time of 7:10.92, the current GT3 RS seems downright pedestrian with its time of 7:20. No doubt Porsche will want to close the gap. And if not with the updated GT3 RS, there's also a new 911 GT2 coming down the line.