2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Mini Electric: Today’s Car News

News
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and... Spy Shots
15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Porsche CayenneEnlarge Photo
Porsche’s third-generation Cayenne SUV has finally been revealed. The latest model looks much sleeker and sportier than the outgoing one, and it should perform significantly better too thanks to its lightweight MLB platform and more powerful engines.
Speaking of powerful SUVs, we’ve just driven the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It can be just like driving any other Grand Cherokee, as long as you don't tap too deeply into the 707 horsepower under the hood.
Mini has previewed its new electric car coming in 2019 with a concept. It makes its debut next month at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Porsche Cayenne adds power, tech, restrained look
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk first drive: the most expensive, violent Hellcat yet
New concept previews Mini electric car coming in 2019
Towing a boat with the 2017 Cadillac Escalade: 6 things you need to know
Cummins beats Tesla to electric semi truck
China's electric car sales now twice those in US for Jan-June 2017
Kia to unveil stunning fastback concept at 2017 Frankfurt auto show
Seven ways to tell if a used car has flood damage
New concept previews Mini electric car coming in 2019
Used Renault electric-car batteries provide DC fast-charging on highway
Email This Page