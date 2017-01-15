Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar’s F-Pace has soared to the top of the sales chart in only its first year on the market. A total 45,973 of the SUVs were sold in 2016, equating to approximately 30 percent of Jaguar’s sales.

Little surprise then that the British automaker is already at an advanced stage of development of its second SUV—a prototype for which has just been spied.

Jaguar’s next SUV will sit below the F-Pace, suggesting that it will be called an E-Pace.

Our spy shots reveal much of the design. The proportions are similar to those of the F-Pace though the E-Pace looks to be the sportier of the two. Look for a rectangular grille up front, slit-like lights and a five-door body.

2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The E-Pace will be a compact model targeting the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. The platform is the latest version of Jaguar Land Rover’s LR-MS platform, which made its debut in the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport. The platform is also earmarked for the redesigned Range Rover Evoque and possibly a model from parent company Tata.

It’s too early to talk powertrains but expect Jaguar Land Rover’s new Ingenium inline-4 engines to feature. We’re unlikely to see anything larger offered, but we could see the vehicle feature a new inline-3 Jaguar Land Rover is investigating. A hybrid option is also a possibility further down the product cycle.

A debut should take place in late 2017 or early the following year. We’re currently expecting the E-Pace to arrive as a 2019 model.

Note, Jaguar is working on an at least one more SUV. We’re talking about the I-Pace electric SUV previewed at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show by a concept of the same name.