2018 Audi TT RS, 2018 Buick Regal, 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63: Today’s Car News

A new generation of the Audi TT RS hits showrooms this spring. The car, which during testing was benchmarked against a Lotus Evora 400, Mercedes-AMG A45 and a Porsche Cayman GT4, will only be available as a coupe, and this time around there’s no manual transmission.

Another car hitting showrooms soon is Buick’s next-generation Regal. This time around the car will be available in two body styles, and neither of them is a sedan.

Yet another new model in the headlines today is the Mercedes-AMG GLC63. There’s both the standard GLC63 and more dynamically styled GLC63 Coupe, and regardless of which you get there’s a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 under the hood. It’s a breath of fresh air in an age of engine downsizing and emissions regs.

2018 Audi TT RS priced from $65,875

2018 Buick Regal coming as hatchback and wagon, but no sedan

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe are your insane compact SUVs

Who's winning the self-driving car race? It's not the company you think

2018 Nissan 370Z preview

Did Mercedes turn its back on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles?

Mafia’s confiscated Ferrari 458 turned into police car

Why don't people get their recalled cars fixed?

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder spy shots

London's $27 entry charge for pre-2016 diesel cars to start April 2019