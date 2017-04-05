2018 Audi TT RS, 2018 Buick Regal, 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63: Today’s Car News

Apr 5, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Buick Regal Sportback

2018 Buick Regal Sportback

Enlarge Photo

A new generation of the Audi TT RS hits showrooms this spring. The car, which during testing was benchmarked against a Lotus Evora 400, Mercedes-AMG A45 and a Porsche Cayman GT4, will only be available as a coupe, and this time around there’s no manual transmission.

Another car hitting showrooms soon is Buick’s next-generation Regal. This time around the car will be available in two body styles, and neither of them is a sedan.

Yet another new model in the headlines today is the Mercedes-AMG GLC63. There’s both the standard GLC63 and more dynamically styled GLC63 Coupe, and regardless of which you get there’s a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 under the hood. It’s a breath of fresh air in an age of engine downsizing and emissions regs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Audi TT RS priced from $65,875

2018 Buick Regal coming as hatchback and wagon, but no sedan

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe are your insane compact SUVs

Who's winning the self-driving car race? It's not the company you think

2018 Nissan 370Z preview

Did Mercedes turn its back on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles?

Mafia’s confiscated Ferrari 458 turned into police car

Why don't people get their recalled cars fixed?

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder spy shots

London's $27 entry charge for pre-2016 diesel cars to start April 2019

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Audi TT RS priced from $65,875 2018 Audi TT RS priced from $65,875
2018 Audi S4 first drive review: whip, without lash 2018 Audi S4 first drive review: whip, without lash
6 things you need to know about the Volkswagen Atlas 6 things you need to know about the Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots and video 2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.