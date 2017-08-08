2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video

Aug 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for Volvo’s upcoming compact SUV, the XC40, has been spied again.

The XC40 was previewed in 2016 by the 40.1 concept car, and judging by the prototypes it looks like the production model will closely resemble the concept.

Volvo’s next-generation compacts will be based on the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform developed by Volvo in partnership with parent company Geely. The platform promises advanced technologies in the areas of connectivity, electrification and autonomous driving, as well as the refined driving dynamics you’d expect from a premium offering.

2019 Volvo XC40 spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

The platform has already spawned a vehicle for Geely’s new Lynk & Co brand, and the next recipient will be the XC40. We’re expecting the XC40 to go on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. Rivals will include the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Cadillac XT4, Infiniti QX30 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The most powerful models in Volvo’s compact range will wear a “T5” badge and feature a Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of an internal combustion engine and electric motor, just like in the XC90 T8 Twin Engine. At the other end of the spectrum will be versions with inline-3 engines that Volvo has confirmed will feature “T2” and “T3” badges. Expect D2, D3 and D5 diesel variants as well, though most likely not in the United States.

Buyers of Volvo's compact range will also be offered a much broader color palette than with the automaker's other models, with dozens of possible exterior and interior color combinations to be made available.

Volvo 40.1 concept

Volvo 40.1 concept

Enlarge Photo

Beyond the XC40, we will also see a related S40 sedan and V40 hatchback. The S40 was also previewed last year in concept form, while the V40 will simply be a replacement for the current V40 sold overseas.

Volvo will build its new compact cars at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, where the current V40 and V40 Cross Country soft-roader are built. The cars will also be built in Luqiao, China at a plant shared with Lynk & Co.

Note, before the new 40 series models arrive, Volvo will start introducing redesigned 60 series models. The first of these is the redesigned XC60 that debuted at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars
2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video 2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots and video
2019 Subaru Forester spy shots 2019 Subaru Forester spy shots
2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback 2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.