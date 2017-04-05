2018 Audi TT RS priced from $65,875

Apr 5, 2017
2018 Audi TT RS

Audi’s second-generation TT RS goes on sale this spring, as a 2018 model. The starting price has been set at $65,875, which includes a $975 destination charge.

The 2018 TT RS will be offered exclusively as a coupe, and there’s no manual transmission this time around. The standard unit is a 7-speed dual-clutch, and it does a great job of handling the engine’s power.

The peak output is 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, generated by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5. A standard all-wheel-drive system working with a performance-oriented traction control system has the ability to send nearly 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels and helps the TT RS sprint from 0-60 mph in a brisk 3.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, though this can be raised to 174 mph with the addition of an available Dynamic Plus package. The package also adds a more aggressive tune for the suspension.

2018 Audi TT RS

2018 Audi TT RS

The TT RS also comes with top-shelf parts from the Audi and catalog as standard. The list includes magnetic ride suspension, 8-piston brake calipers up front, LED lights, sport seats, a digital instrument cluster, and a mix of leather and Alcantara trim.

We’ve already driven the car. We found that although the layout may not be ideal, the car overcomes its inherent imbalance to become a genuinely fun sports car that doesn't have to apologize for its design.

If you’re at the point where you can no longer live with a sports car, note that Audi will be offering pretty much the same mechanical package in a much more practical RS 3. The sport sedan is due in the summer and should be priced lower than the TT RS.

