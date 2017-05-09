VW confirms its 10-Speed dual-clutch transmission is dead

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen DSG dual-clutch transmission Enlarge Photo

A number of automakers are offering 9- and 10-speed transmissions. Some are even looking at 11-speed units.

The Volkswagen Group had planned to join the fray with its own 10-speed dual-clutch transmission, though the project has been axed.

The information was confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required) by Friedrich Eichler, the powertrain chief for the Volkswagen brand, during last month’s 2017 Vienna Motor Symposium.

Eichler explained that the transmission represented the VW Group’s “more” and “bigger is better” engineering approach of the past management.

He didn’t rule out its return at some point in the future, however, that isn’t looking likely given the VW Group’s focus on electric cars which don’t require multi-speed transmissions since electric motors produce peak torque instantly.

It was in 2013 that former VW Group CEO Martin Winterkorn first announced plans for the 10-speed dual-clutch transmission which would have been branded a DSG for use in VW cars.

It was designed to handle torque loads up to 405 pound-feet and was initially earmarked to replace the 6- and 7-speed designs used in the automaker’s subcompact and compact cars, where efficiency is a key priority for buyers. Sources have revealed that the unit was also proving too costly and complex.

Code-named DQ511, the transmission was derived from the current 7-speeder used by the VW Group. By shortening the first and second gear ratios, two additional gears were able to be squeezed in. Such a design was said to aid off-the-line acceleration and improve smoothness, an area where conventional torque converter-based automatics are superior. Another gear would be added at the top for improved efficiency, thus achieving the required 10 speeds.