2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots

Sep 6, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler, the JL, is almost here.

The reveal is now just a few months away and the latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear.

They reveal a number of details such as the new grille, front and rear fascias, front and rear LED lights, hinges for the fold-down windshield and doors, and a flush fuel-filler cap.

Jeep is also out testing the 4-door Wrangler Unlimited, and a Wrangler pickup, possibly dubbed the Scrambler, has also been confirmed for production.

2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Jeep isn’t planning any major surprises regarding the design of its JL Wrangler. Look for the vehicle to match the current generation’s rugged body-on-frame design, solid axles and mostly steel construction. Some aluminum will be used, however, in an effort to improve fuel economy.

Additional fuel-saving measures will include the availability of a turbocharged inline-4 and even a turbocharged V-6 diesel, with the latter getting a late release. The core powertrain should remain a V-6, however. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic units.

Some versions of the new Wrangler will also be offered with full-time 4-wheel drive. That's according to leaked information that surfaced in August.

Production will take place at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ plant in Toledo, Ohio, starting late this year. The world debut is expected at November’s 2017 Los Angeles auto show, with the vehicle to arrive as a 2018 model.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Dodge Viper ACR sets 7:01.3 ‘Ring time before attempt ended by tire failure 2017 Dodge Viper ACR sets 7:01.3 ‘Ring time before attempt ended by tire failure
TVR teases sports car one last time before Friday’s reveal TVR teases sports car one last time before Friday’s reveal
2017 Lamborghini Aventador S first drive review: the wrong car for a traffic jam 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S first drive review: the wrong car for a traffic jam
2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots 2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.