2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover Sport and we’ve just spotted a prototype.

The current Range Rover Sport, the nameplate’s second iteration, was all-new for the 2014 model year. The original had a lifespan of about eight years, and assuming the same for the current model it means we should see this mid-cycle update introduced for the 2018 model year.

The various prototypes we’ve seen over the past several months all sport a new bumper design characterized by a new shape for the air intakes and license plate support. There is also a revised grille surround and the lights at both ends appear to feature revised internals.

Similar updates to those you see here look to be set for the flagship Range Rover SUV, whose current generation was launched a year prior to the current Range Rover Sport. The high-performance Range Rover Sport SVR has also been spotted in updated form.

Jaguar Land Rover plug-in hybrid concept Enlarge Photo

The latest prototype is for an electrified version of the Range Rover Sport, as indicated by the warning sticker on the windshield. Land Rover already sells a diesel-electric hybrid version of the Range Rover Sport (and Range Rover) in some markets but this prototype is thought to be a new plug-in hybrid model utilizing an inline-4 gasoline engine for its internal combustion component.

Land Rover previewed the technology in 2015 in its Range Rover Sport Concept_e PHEV (shown above). The concept featured an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission. The electric motor was powered by a lithium-ion battery stored in the trunk and could drive the vehicle on its own as well as aid the gas engine during high-load situations.

No changes are expected for the rest of the powertrain lineup. The Range Rover Sport in the United States is currently offered with a 340-horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V-6, a 254-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 diesel, a 510-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 and a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V-8.

Look for the updated Range Rover Sport to debut alongside the updated Range Rover later this year.