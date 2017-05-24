YouTuber gets early test drive of Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jeep’s 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk won’t be muscling its way into showrooms until the fourth quarter of the year, but one lucky YouTuber has managed to spend some time behind the wheel.

This video comes from the YouTube channel Sinister Life and features a pre-production vehicle with a right-hand drive configuration. For whatever reason, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles engineer testing the vehicle allowed someone from the channel to hop behind the wheel.

We should stress that since it’s a pre-production vehicle, its performance doesn’t constitute what buyers can expect in the final production version. For example, the vehicle is clocked at 3.8 seconds for the 0-60 mph run. Jeep’s official numbers include a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter mile time of 11.6 seconds, and a top speed of 180 mph, and we aren't about to argue with them.

Based on the comments in the video description, the Cherokee Trackhawk felt fast but not on the same level as the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat which features the same 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. There was also apparently considerable torque steer, as now the power is also going out through the front wheels.

We’ll have to wait until the launch later this year to bring you a first drive review. In addition to the driving qualities, we’re also waiting to learn of the price. We’ve previously heard that the starting price will be approximately $80K.