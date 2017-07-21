Ford GT deliveries delayed

Jul 21, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Ford GT Job One

Deliveries of its GT supercar aren’t going as smoothly as Ford had anticipated.

The automaker, in a letter sent to some customers waiting for their GT, said, “The craftsmanship required to build these vehicles for global markets has required that we adjust our original timing projections.”

Ford didn’t say how long the delays would be, but in its letter the automaker said it would provide a new 3-month projected delivery window within a week.

According to Automotive News (subscription required), the cause of the delays are supplier constraints, and homologation testing issues for certain markets.

Once the issues are sorted, Ford hopes to build the GT at a rate of one per day. The cars are being built by race car constructor and carbon fiber expert Multimatic at a plant in Markham, Ontario, Canada. You can get a taste of what it’s likely building the GT in this video.

Ford is scheduled to build 250 GTs per year over four years. So far the company has allocated build slots for the first two years only. An application process for the remaining build slots will be announced at a later date.

Ford has delivered about 50 GTs since production started last December. Four recipients we know of are Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr., ex-Ford CEO Mark Fields, Jay Leno and Jack Roush. They have cars number one, two, 12 and 15, respectively.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Evora GT430 is most powerful Lotus road car yet Evora GT430 is most powerful Lotus road car yet
Ford F-150 Police Responder adds pursuit rating to a pickup Ford F-150 Police Responder adds pursuit rating to a pickup
Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization Volvo XC40 coming soon, will offer high level of customization
2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude 2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive review: Challenger's attitude
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.