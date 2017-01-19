Report: Porsche 911 GT3 to receive 4.0-liter engine, 6-speed manual

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The GT3 is the last member of the 911 family yet to receive its mid-cycle update. We’ve seen a number of prototypes testing over the past year and at the 2017 Geneva auto show in March the covers will finally come off.

Managers have been tight with details but in typical Porsche tradition we should see a few visual tweaks and some extra horsepower. According to Autocar, the updated GT3 will also come with a brand new engine.

The British publication reports that the engine will be a 4.0-liter flat-six. It won’t be the 4.0-liter engine found in 911 GT3 RS and 911 R but a unique unit based on the current GT3’s 3.8-liter engine. Peak output is expected to be “at least“ 500 horsepower, up from the current GT3’s 475 hp.

2014 Porsche 911 GT3 Enlarge Photo

It’s also thought that the updated GT3 will offer a 6-speed manual transmission, likely lifted form the 911 R. The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that the car launched with will still be available, however. Not only is the dual-clutch quicker than a manual, but it also boosts the appeal of the car.

Autocar has some details on two additional models to be added to Porsche’s “GT” lineup. One is a new generation of the GT2, which the British publication reports will be introduced towards the end of 2017 as a GT2 RS. It will feature the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six found in the 911 Turbo models but with output dialed to around 650 hp. The engineers were apparently aiming for 700 horses but this would have required numerous modifications for cooling.

The second model is a Cayman GT4 RS. This model is also expected to sport a 4.0-liter flat-six, which should deliver more than the 385 hp of the 3.8-liter engine in the Cayman GT4. We can expect an output of around 430 hp and a debut in 2018.