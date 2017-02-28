Report: Lexus LC F to get 600 hp, 2017 Tokyo auto show debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Lexus LC500 Enlarge Photo

Recent trademark filings indicate that a Lexus LC F is coming.

And according to Car and Driver’s sources, we’ll see it unveiled this October at the 2017 Tokyo auto show.

The car is said to be coming with 600 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. This would make it higher in power than rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Porsche 911 Turbo S but lower in torque.

To generate the supercar-rivaling output, Lexus engineers are said to be preparing a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 based on the design of the brand’s existing turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. (Think of the two inline-4s sharing a common crank and angled at 90 degrees.) This won’t be exclusive to the LC F, though, as we hear the engine will also end up in a future version of the GS F, albeit in detuned form.

Other features of the LC F should include a beefed up version of the LC 500’s 10-speed automatic transmission, track-tuned suspension, uprated brakes, and an aggressive body kit possibly inspired by the design of the LC GT500 Super GT race car. No doubt there will be more carbon fiber employed to help shed the pounds, too.