Alpine reveals 718 Cayman rival, confirms A110 name

The long road to the market return of the Alpine sports car brand is almost over.

It was in late 2012 that French automaker Renault announced plans to partner with British track car specialist Caterham to develop a platform to underpin a future sports car for Alpine and a similar model for Caterham. (Renault bought Alpine in 1973.)

By 2014 Caterham had dropped plans for its sports car to focus on its core track car range, leaving Renault to take over the project. Renault has continued to develop its own sports car since then and in early 2016 we got a preview in the form of the Alpine Vision concept.

Now Renault has revealed the production version of the car and confirmed the Alpine A110 name. The name is borrowed from the Alpine A110 Berlinette produced between 1961 and 1977 and is meant to highlight the similar principles of compact size, low weight and agility common to both cars.

Renault Alpine A110 Berlinette Enlarge Photo

Production of the new A110 will take place, as promised, at the original home of the Alpine brand: Renault’s Dieppe plant in the north of France. The plant was recently retooled to handle the mostly aluminum construction of the two-seater.

Renault is saving all the specs for the car’s debut at next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show. What we do know is that power will come from a turbocharged inline-4 that will be mid-mounted and connected to the rear wheels only, making the A110 a potential rival for the Porsche 718 Cayman. Renault has previously promised a 0-62 mph time of about 4.5 seconds.

Sadly, there are no plans to introduce the Alpine A110 to the United States.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.