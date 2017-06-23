2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spied at the ‘Ring

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG’s GT R is just reaching showrooms here in the United States, but a bigger, badder and presumably faster version of the Affalterbach tuner’s standalone sports car has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

The car is almost certain to be the GT Black Series, which AMG boss Tobias Moers has said will be ready for sale in 2018. This means we’ll likely see it introduced as a 2019 model.

Developing a Black Series model isn’t just about dialing up the juice. Some readers will recall that the SLS AMG Black Series actually had less torque than the standard model.

If we were to hazard a guess, expect aerodynamic enhancements, weight reduction, race-bred suspension, and a suitably angrier look. The car in the video appears even wider than the already-wide GT R, and we can see new flics on the front bumper and a larger wing at the rear.

You can count on more power, too. AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivers 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet in the latest E63 and S63 super sedans, and such an output should be more than adequate to fling about the GT Black Series. The GT R is currently the fastest rear-wheel-drive production car around the ‘Ring, and it only has 577 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

In the car’s cross hairs will be Porsche’s new 911 GT2 RS. Pretty much every other 911 variant is outclassed by the GT R, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the GT Black Series has what it takes to dethrone the flagship 911.