2018 Lexus NX bringing exterior, cabin updates

Teaser for 2018 Lexus NX debuting at 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Lexus will unveil an updated NX crossover at next month’s 2017 Shanghai auto show.

The automaker has released a single teaser shot and confirmed the vehicle will feature updates for its exterior and cabin.

No further details have been released but in the teaser shot we can see a new design for the internals of the headlights. The new arrangement of the LEDs is similar to what we see in the LC flagship coupe. The grille also features a new mesh pattern.

2017 Lexus NX Enlarge Photo

The NX is currently available in NX 200t and NX 300h trim in the United States. Lexus last year filed a trademark for “NX 300” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, suggesting there might be a new powertrain option, possibly a V-6. The NX 200t features a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 235 horsepower while the NX 300h features a 2.5-liter inline-4-based hybrid setup delivering 194 hp.

We’ll have more details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 19. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.

It was also at a major Chinese auto show that Lexus introduced the NX back in 2014. It shows Lexus’ determination to grow market share in China where American and European rivals have fared better. Lexus is also looking to India for future growth. The Japanese brand was formally introduced in the country this week.