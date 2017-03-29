2018 Lexus NX bringing exterior, cabin updates

Mar 29, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2018 Lexus NX debuting at 2017 Shanghai auto show

Teaser for 2018 Lexus NX debuting at 2017 Shanghai auto show

Enlarge Photo

Lexus will unveil an updated NX crossover at next month’s 2017 Shanghai auto show.

The automaker has released a single teaser shot and confirmed the vehicle will feature updates for its exterior and cabin.

No further details have been released but in the teaser shot we can see a new design for the internals of the headlights. The new arrangement of the LEDs is similar to what we see in the LC flagship coupe. The grille also features a new mesh pattern.

2017 Lexus NX

2017 Lexus NX

Enlarge Photo

The NX is currently available in NX 200t and NX 300h trim in the United States. Lexus last year filed a trademark for “NX 300” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, suggesting there might be a new powertrain option, possibly a V-6. The NX 200t features a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 235 horsepower while the NX 300h features a 2.5-liter inline-4-based hybrid setup delivering 194 hp.

We’ll have more details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 19. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.

It was also at a major Chinese auto show that Lexus introduced the NX back in 2014. It shows Lexus’ determination to grow market share in China where American and European rivals have fared better. Lexus is also looking to India for future growth. The Japanese brand was formally introduced in the country this week.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots 2019 Porsche 911 spy shots
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class leaked 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class leaked
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots
2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots 2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.