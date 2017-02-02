2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots

Feb 2, 2017
2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche is working on a new generation of its 911 and today we have our first spy shots of the convertible body style.

The prototype is for the Carrera S Cabriolet though its basic design will be common to all next-generation 911 variants.

The styling is clearly evolutionary. This is, after all, a 911 we’re talking about. What’s interesting, though, is the active rear wing that forms part of the body. It stretches the width of the car and sits atop a horizontal strip of LEDs serving as the taillights.

There are no surprises regarding the roof which remains an automated soft-top. We’ll probably see a Targa version of the next 911, too.

2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning the car is thought to be a new modular platform designed by Porsche for sports car models at the Volkswagen Group. Yes, it’s possible that Audi and even Lamborghini will end up using the platform.

As for the engines in the next 911, expect the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 engine that debuted in the 2017 911 for the Carrera models. In the current generation, the engine delivers 370 horsepower and 331 pound-feet torque in the Carrera and 420 hp and 368 lb-ft in the Carrera S.

Further out, we should also see a hybrid option.

Look for the redesigned 911 to debut in Carrera and Carrera S variants late this year or early next. The cars are expected in showrooms in 2018, as 2019 models.

Posted in:

2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots
