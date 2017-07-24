Cadillac 3-row crossover SUV to be an XT6?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s been known for a while that Cadillac is developing a large crossover SUV with third-row seats.

The last we heard, the vehicle will be based on the longest version of General Motors’ C1XX platform which is already found in the latest versions of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Now we have an idea of what Cadillac’s 3-row crossover will be called, and when we might see it.

According to Automotive News (subscription required), the vehicle will be called an XT6 and arrive around mid-2019. It will target other mid-size luxury crossovers with third-row seats such as the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90. Lexus is also set to join the fray with a 3-row RX L.

With Cadillac’s Escalade already offering a third row, you might be wondering why Cadillac needs another vehicle capable of carrying seven or more passengers. The need is to fill the wide gap between the XT5 which starts at roughly $40k and the Escalade whose starting price is in the $70k range. The Escalade can also be a bit too big and brash for some. It also misses out on the car-like demeanor of a crossover.

Automotive News also reports that Cadillac will add XT4, XT3 and XT2 crossovers positioned below the XT5. Right now we only have confirmation of an XT4 due in 2018 to challenge the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.