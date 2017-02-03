Callaway ‘AeroWagon’ Corvette shooting brake first look

Feb 3, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Callaway C21 AeroWagon based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette - Image via Pete Callaway

It was in 2013 that Chevrolet tuner extraordinaire Callaway first previewed the design of a shooting brake based on the C7 Corvette. Since then, the company has been gauging market interest and further developing the design.

On Friday, Callaway finally unveiled its Corvette shooting brake and confirmed the vehicle’s debut at the 2017 Michelin NCM Bash, the annual get-together at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky which this year will run April 27-29.

Called the C21 AeroWagon, the conversion is only available for the Corvette’s coupe body style and can be reversed should the owner desire. Carbon fiber is used for the panels while the rear piece is tempered safety glass that retains a defogger.

DON'T MISS: 800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed

Callaway C21 AeroWagon based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette

Callaway C21 AeroWagon based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette

Enlarge Photo

The good news is that the design doesn’t impinge on the car’s removable roof panel. In fact, it uses the original hardware and latching mechanisms. The downside is that since no structural changes have been made there isn’t space to squeeze in an extra pair of seats to form a 2+2 configuration. You still get extra storage in the trunk, however.

ALSO SEE: Does the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon have 757 horsepower?

Since Callaway is a specialist constructor with close ties to OEMs, similar to Alpina (BMW), Mountune (Ford) and Ruf (Porsche), the conversion is to the same standard as the cars coming out of the factory. Pricing starts at 14,990.

Order books are currently open. Installation will be performed at Callaway workshops in Connecticut and California, as well as at authorized Callaway retailers.

HI-RES GALLERY: Callaway C21 AeroWagon based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette - Image via Pete Callaway
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Land Rover offering factory-restored first-gen Range Rovers Land Rover offering factory-restored first-gen Range Rovers
Callaway ‘AeroWagon’ Corvette shooting brake first look Callaway ‘AeroWagon’ Corvette shooting brake first look
2017 Lexus LX 570: The luxobarge value? 2017 Lexus LX 570: The luxobarge value?
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT confirmed for 2017 Chicago auto show 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT confirmed for 2017 Chicago auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.