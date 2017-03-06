2018 Infiniti Q50, 2018 BMW X3, Opel sold to PSA Group: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti’s Q50 is about to receive its mid-cycle update. Among the changes will be a few visual tweaks as well as the first application of Nissan and Infiniti’s ProPilot self-driving system.

BMW is gearing up for the launch of a redesigned X3 later this year. The automaker has given us a look at some of the final testing being done on the vehicle.

General Motors today confirmed that it is selling its European unit Opel to French auto giant PSA Group. GM won’t completely cut its ties with Opel, however. For example, Opel under PSA ownership will still supply vehicles to GM brands Buick and Holden.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Infiniti Q50 gains revised look, ProPilot self-driving tech

BMW gives look at 2018 X3 testing

GM sells Opel to France’s PSA Group

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: the kickoff

Porsche tuner Ruf to unveil standalone sports car in Geneva

Volvo's next plug-in hybrids: 3-cylinder engine, smaller cars

Half of all Bugatti Chiron build slots sold

10 rental cars you should avoid, and why

Mercedes-AMG GT sedan concept teased ahead of Geneva show

Have Tesla Model S and Model X electric car sales plateaued?