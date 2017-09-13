Lamborghini Urus SUV to debut December 4

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Whether you’re a fan or not, you had better get used to seeing a Lamborghini SUV in your neck of the woods as the vehicle is coming soon.

We’re talking about the Lamborghini Urus, which the Italian marque will unveil on December 4 at its headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Lamborghini describes the Urus as being in a class of its own. The vehicle will combine exclusivity, versatility, and performance approaching that of one of the marque's supercars.

The platform will be a familiar one, though. The Urus will use the Volkswagen Group’s SUV platform found in the Bentley Bentayga as well as the latest versions of the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne. To extract the performance one would expect of a Lamborghini, engineers are expected to use lighter carbon fiber elements in place of more conventional materials. One of these elements is thought to be a T-shaped structure extending from the central tunnel to the rear suspension mounting points.

The Urus was first shown as a concept at the 2012 Beijing Motor Show and was almost immediately being suggested for production. However, an economic crisis in Europe at the time had Lamborghini bosses worried and the final decision was put on hold. The green light was finally given in 2015.

Masked prototypes testing in the wild reveal a design that’s very similar to the striking concept. Of course there have been some changes, the most significant being a raised roofline to improve interior space.

Under the hood will be a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 tuned to deliver 650 horsepower. About a year after launch, the Urus will receive a plug-in hybrid option pairing the twin-turbo V-8 with an electric motor. A similar setup features in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, where it delivers 680 hp.

Pricing for the Urus is expected to start below $200,000, making it the entry-level model for Lamborghini. No surprise then that Lamborghini is expecting around 3,500 annual sales, equal to the combined sales of its Huracán and Aventador last year.