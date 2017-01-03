2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of 2017 Detroit auto show

Jan 3, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuting at 2017 Detroit auto show

Teaser for 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuting at 2017 Detroit auto show

Mercedes-Benz’s GLA is about to receive its mid-cycle update and we’ll see it for the first time at the 2017 Detroit auto show. The automaker has released this single teaser shot which reveals a few subtle tweaks will be made as part of the update.

The Mercedes GLA first went on sale in 2013, although it didn’t reach the United States until the following year, arriving as a 2015 model. The updated model should go on sale in the second half of 2017, as a 2018 model.

From the teaser shot, it appears the designers have implemented a more rugged look for the front, with the grille adopting chunky, vented slats and the bumper integrating pronounced fog lights. The headlights have also been tweaked with new internals.

We’re not expecting many mechanical changes. This is because Mercedes just made some changes for the 2016 model year. For example, the high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLA45 saw output from its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 bumped up to 375 horsepower, up from 355 previously.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Detroit auto show starts January 9. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.

