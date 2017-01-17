2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots

Jan 17, 2017
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz only a week ago unveiled the updated 2018 GLA but work on a successor is already well underway.

The redesigned GLA is expected to be unveiled in 2019, as a 2020 model, and our latest spy shots depict one of the car’s test mules.

The test mule is sporting the body of the redesigned A-Class, which is due for a reveal one year prior to the redesigned GLA.

We know this test mule is for the GLA because it has a taller ride height and slightly wider wheel arches compared to prototypes for the A-Class. The GLA test mule is also seen to be testing alongside a current GLA.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We can’t speak much of the design just yet but we know the redesigned GLA will be slightly longer than the current model. Hopefully it also gets a little more rugged as the current model is more hatchback than SUV.

Look for inline-4 engines to feature throughout the range, including in a possible hybrid option. We’re also expecting another round of the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 with a newly-developed 2.0-liter inline-4 spitting out more than the current GLA45’s 375 horsepower.

Note, Mercedes is also working on a second compact SUV slightly larger than the GLA. This model is expected to be called a GLB and even come with third-row seats in some markets.

The GLB is thought to be just one of three new models being added to Mercedes’ compact car range. All of the cars will ride on an updated version of the current MFA platform for front- and all-wheel-drive compact cars.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
