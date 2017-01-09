2018 Audi SQ5 debuts with 354 hp and 369 lb-ft

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi has a redesigned Q5 on sale this year, and the handsome SUV will be joined in showrooms soon by its sporty SQ5 variant.

Revealed on Monday at the 2017 Detroit auto show, the redesigned SQ5 follows a familiar formula so is sure to be welcomed by Audi fans.

Power comes from the new turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 fitted to the latest S4 and S5, with peak output rated at 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic and driving all four wheels, the engine will hustle the SQ5 from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

To aid the handling, the vehicle comes with some pretty sophisticated chassis systems. For example, offered for the first time on an SQ5 is adaptive air suspension, allowing for the ride height and firmness to be adjusted. Audi has also made its Sport rear differential available on the SQ5. This allows torque at the rear axle to be split between the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all of the torque to just one wheel.

Also available is adaptive steering, which offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the current mode of the drive modes selector. At higher driving speeds, the steering helps to improve straight-line stability, and at lower driving speeds, a more direct steering ratio is utilized to help increase steering response for easy maneuvering.

It’s easy to spot the SQ5 from its more pedestrian Q5 sibling. The grille comes in a Platinum Gray finish and features double horizontal blades. There is also the signature silver side mirror caps of Audi’s S models and at the rear a set of quad-exhaust tips can be found.

The redesigned SQ5 will be available in the spring. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch. Rivals include the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and Porsche Macan GTS.

For more from the Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.