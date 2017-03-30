2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots

Mar 30, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW sells a frumpy, front-wheel-drive minivan known as the 2-Series Active Tourer in some markets. (There’s also a seven-seat version known as the 2-Series Gran Tourer.)

The vehicle made its debut in 2014 and was originally pegged for sale in the United States, though BMW’s local division eventually came to the realization that it would probably have done more harm to the brand than good.

The 2-Series Active will receive its mid-cycle update next year, and a prototype for the updated car has just been spotted. The visual tweaks will be minor and appear to consist of a new design for the daytime running lights plus revised bumpers at both ends.

2016 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer plug-in hybrid prototype

2016 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer plug-in hybrid prototype

Enlarge Photo

It’s not clear what mechanical changes will be made, though there could be some power or efficiency improvements made to the available 3- and 4-cylinder engines. This prototype is for the updated version of the 225xe iPerformance plug-in hybrid model.

The plug-in hybrid only went on sale last year. It features a similar powertrain to BMW’s i8 sports car, with a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 paired with a 6-speed automatic at the front axle and an electric motor at the rear. The i8 has the same setup but in reverse. The 225xe iPerformance’s output is also much lower at just 221 horsepower.

While we won’t see the updated 2-Series Active Tourer here, we can look forward to updated versions of the rear-wheel-drive 2-Series models, including the high-performance M2.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Modern drive-in proposal to provide movies and classic cars Modern drive-in proposal to provide movies and classic cars
Kia Stinger 0-60 time under 4.9 seconds Kia Stinger 0-60 time under 4.9 seconds
2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots 2018 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots
VW Golf R buyers can now add factory-blessed Akrapovič titanium exhaust VW Golf R buyers can now add factory-blessed Akrapovič titanium exhaust
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.