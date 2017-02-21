Range Rover plug-in hybrid, Camaro ZL1 top speed, hoverbike testing: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Land Rover Range Rover facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover. Among the updates will be the addition of a plug-in hybrid model, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

Chevrolet has confirmed the top speed of its 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1. It’s not the fastest muscle car around, but given its top speed we’re sure few will be complaining.

A Russian company has demonstrated a working hoverbike. The company is Hoversurf, and it hopes to offer its hoverbike to fans of extreme sports.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1's top speed confirmed at 198 mph

Company demonstrates working hoverbike

2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax first drive review

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross spy shots

Daimler to build large electric semi truck; Urban e-Truck results good so far

Report: Geely, PSA Group compete for Lotus parent Proton

Study: Men twice as likely as women to buy cars online

Jay Leno drives YouTuber’s former Pagani Huayra

Tesla granted patent on metal-air battery charging