Range Rover plug-in hybrid, Camaro ZL1 top speed, hoverbike testing: Car News Headlines

Techrules supercar adopts McLaren F1-style... Supercars
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
Lexus LC F edges closer with trademark filing Luxury
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2018 Land Rover Range Rover facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Land Rover is working on a mid-cycle update for its Range Rover. Among the updates will be the addition of a plug-in hybrid model, a prototype for which has just been spotted.
Chevrolet has confirmed the top speed of its 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1. It’s not the fastest muscle car around, but given its top speed we’re sure few will be complaining.
A Russian company has demonstrated a working hoverbike. The company is Hoversurf, and it hopes to offer its hoverbike to fans of extreme sports.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1's top speed confirmed at 198 mph
Company demonstrates working hoverbike
2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax first drive review
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross spy shots
Daimler to build large electric semi truck; Urban e-Truck results good so far
Report: Geely, PSA Group compete for Lotus parent Proton
Study: Men twice as likely as women to buy cars online
Jay Leno drives YouTuber’s former Pagani Huayra
Tesla granted patent on metal-air battery charging
