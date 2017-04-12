Jaguar F-Type gains 296-horsepower inline-4

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar has been hinting at adding an inline-4 to its F-Type range since the car’s debut, and now the automaker's finally done it.

The engine is the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 found in other Jaguar models, and in the F-Type it has a specific tune of 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It also comes exclusively with the F-Type's 8-speed automatic.

The four-cylinder F-Type sits below the current entry-point to the F-Type range, the F-Type V6 powered by a 340-hp supercharged 3.0-liter V-6, and can deliver a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. That’s the same acceleration for the F-Type V6 but the top speed is 7 mph lower. Jaguar says the inline-4 is also around 16 percent more fuel-efficient.

Part of the reason for the similar performance is due to the almost 115 pounds saved by lobbing off two cylinders (it’s also partially due to the engine producing its peak torque from just 1,500 rpm). Having less weight up front also aids the handling and agility of the car.

F-Types equipped with the inline-4 go on sale in most markets this spring. Availability in the United States is not expected. Instead, the base F-Type here should continue to be the F-Type V6.

Jaguar has also updated the F-Type range for the 2018 model year. The changes include minor visual tweaks for the exterior, including new LED headlights. There are also lighter seats and a new R-Dynamic trim for the F-Type V6 that adds some sporty touches borrowed from the F-Type R. Details on the 2018 F-Type for the U.S. are yet to be released.