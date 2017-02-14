2018 Lexus LS 500h confirmed for 2017 Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Lexus LS 500h Enlarge Photo

Lexus has released the first photo of the hybrid version of its newest LS sedan ahead of a debut at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show.

The fifth generation of the Lexus flagship made its debut in January at the 2017 Detroit auto show was only shown as an LS 500, which comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 delivering 415 horsepower.

The hybrid version will be an LS 500h but it’s not clear at this point what the powertrain will be. The most likely scenario is Lexus dropping in the powertrain from the related LC 500h, which delivers 354 hp. The outgoing LS 600h paired a 5.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor for 438 hp.

The LC 500h powertrain combines a 3.5-liter V-6 with an electric motor located integrated with a CVT, but uniquely there’s also a 4-speed automatic attached. Lexus says the setup creates a more sporting and engaging driving experience.

We’ll have all the details soon as Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.