Lexus LC F edges closer with trademark filing

New evidence suggests Lexus might be planning a high-performance LC developed by the F division.

Lexus parent company Toyota has made trademark filings for “LC F” and “Lexus LC F” with a European body responsible for patents and trademarks, Motor1 has discovered. The filings were made on February 3 and 6, respectively.

While the move doesn’t necessarily guarantee Lexus will launch an LC F, as automakers often trademark names simply to protect them, given the rumors of a more hardcore LC as well as Toyota President Akio Toyoda’s commitment to improving the performance image of the Toyota and Lexus brands, there’s a good chance we’ll eventually see an LC F.

Lexus’ current F models, the RC F and GS F, both feature the 5.0-liter utilized by the LC 500, where it delivers 471 horsepower. An LC F will need significantly more oomph to keep up with rivals. We’ve previously heard that Lexus could utilize a twin-turbocharged version of this engine delivering around 600 hp—such an engine featured in the LS-based TMG Sports concept from 2012.

An alternative could be utilizing the new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 from the latest LS, perhaps paired with a hybrid system. The LC 500h features a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motor combo delivering 354 hp. Bolting on some turbos could see the output reach the 500 hp that the mystery hybrid system of the original LF-LC concept promised.

Considering the LC has just gone on sale, don’t expect an F version to join the lineup anytime soon.