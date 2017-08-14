2020 Audi Q3 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Development of a next-generation Audi Q3 is well underway as our latest spy shots confirm.

The new compact crossover SUV is expected on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model, and so far it doesn’t appear that Audi will be pulling any surprises regarding the design.

The vehicle should resemble a scaled down version of the latest Q5 albeit with a more dynamically proportioned body.

The platform residing under said body will be the familiar MQB design used by the Volkswagen Group for compact cars and non-premium mid-size models.

Look for turbocharged inline-4 engines predominantly, though a plug-in hybrid option may be offered at some point. We’re also expecting a repeat of the RS Q3 with the same 400-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 found in the latest RS 3. The good news is that Audi Sport should offer the RS Q3 in the United States this time around.

The redesigned Q3 is just one of at least five new SUVs Audi has in the works. The others are the electric e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, plus the Q4 and Q8 coupe-like offerings. There are also rumors Audi is working on a Q1 subcompact SUV based on its next-generation A1.