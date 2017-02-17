Chevy Bolt EV added to Maven’s LA car- and ride-sharing fleet

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Users of General Motors’ new car- and ride-sharing service Maven in the Los Angeles area are now able to access the automaker’s Chevrolet Bolt EV. More than 100 of the 238-mile electric hatchbacks will eventually be added to the fleet.

Starting in L.A., Maven is collaborating with cities and municipalities to provide mobility as well as reduce the number of cars on the road and the emissions they produce. The service has proven particularly popular in L.A., which has seen an average of 56 percent growth in user numbers per month since launching there last October.

Maven itself was only launched at the start of 2016 as a new car-sharing service with fleets of Chevy vehicles all owned by GM. Via an app, users of the service can locate, book and gain access to the cars in the fleet.

And towards the end of 2016, GM started to allow cars from Maven’s fleet to be used for ride-sharing, via its partnership with Lyft as well as with Uber. A user leases the car from Maven for a flat fee, typically on a weekly basis, and is then free to offer as many rides as they like using Lyft or—on a trial basis—Uber.

Maven is currently operating in 17 cities in the United States and Canada and has around 24,000 users registered. Beyond L.A., Maven cities include Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Jersey City, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Waterloo.

Eventually, Maven’s fleet will feature self-driving cars. GM and its partners are currently developing the technology using prototypes based on the Bolt EV. Other major firms to have announced similar plans include BMW, Daimler, Ford, Google, Tesla, the Volkswagen Group, and Uber.